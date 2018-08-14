Does the Magic Leap One, and the Promise AR, Matter to Higher Ed? (Inside Higher Ed)

"The Magic Leap augmented reality (AR) headset is finally available. (If you live in a few select cities). After years of hype, the Florida startup that has raised $2.3 billion in capital (with Google being a big investor), is finally releasing its first device."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will augmented and virtual reality mean for higher ed? While emerging immersive technologies offer new learning opportunities, will they be accessible enough to feasibly use in an institutional setting. —Eduwire Editors