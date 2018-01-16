DLNchat: Open Educational Resources (OER) in Higher Ed (EdSurge)

"Can open educational resources, or OER, truly create more equity and access? That was the question at the heart of our #DLNchat on January 9, which centered around OER in Higher Education. Our special guest, Lisa Petrides, creator of OER Commons, kicked things off by defining the topic at hand: “OER are teaching & learning materials freely available for anyone to use. These materials typically reside in the public domain, or have an alternative copyright license, i.e. Creative Commons or GNU, that specify how the resource may be reused, adapted, and shared. To me OER is also about the democratization of access to education, and the pursuit and sharing of knowledge. And the ecosystem of open knowledge sharing is fundamental to teaching, to learning, and to equity.” "—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

OER empowers educators to craft resources that fully dovetail with the specific needs of their students. When course materials are open, the 5 Rs can be leveraged to increase their potential by allowing other to retain, revise, reuse, remix, and redistribute the content. —Eduwire Editors