Digital Humanities for Social Good (Inside Higher Ed)

"As stories of immigrant children separated from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dominated headlines last month, one question came up repeatedly: Where are the children being held?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What is the "Torn Apart/Separados" project? Cultural interpretation? Interdisciplinary action? Activism? At the very least, this project lives at the intersection of agile data mapping, collaboration, and quick thinking. Very exciting and meaningful work. Read Inside Higher Ed's coverage for more details. What would your school need to bring something of this ilk this to life? —Eduwire Editors