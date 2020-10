"Two of the largest higher-education systems in the country are partnering to pilot an online course finder tool to increase students’ access to 10,000 online and transferable courses."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students can use “Finish Faster” to quickly search for online courses that help them meet degree requirements and graduate on time — this is especially useful for required general education courses that fill up quickly on campus. —Eduwire Editors