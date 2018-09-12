Topics

Coursera's CEO on the Evolving Meaning of ‘MOOC' (Campus Technology)

By ()

"Jeff Maggioncalda is chomping down French fries just before he's scheduled to go on stage during a recent Milken Institute California Policy Summit. Coursera CEO since June 2017, Maggioncalda will be speaking on a panel to discuss the state's business climate."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

MOOCs have been evolving, especially as the credentialing movement gains steam. Read why Coursera’s CEO thinks that massive online open courses could be the gateway to online degrees and a more skilled workforce. —Eduwire Editors