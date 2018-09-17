Could “learning communities” hold the key to part-time student retention? (eCampus News)

"Only 37 percent of students who attend college part time earn a degree within six years, the nonprofit Center for American Progress (CAP) says. While student retention is a big issue for all colleges and universities, it’s especially challenging for community colleges, where three out of four students are enrolled part time. But an innovative approach taken by Bunker Hill Community College in Boston could encourage more part-time students to stay in school and finish their degree."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Retention rates for part-time students could use a major boost. To work to solve this problem, Bunker Hill Community College is helping students build close relationships with their peers, forming communities that will keep each other on the path to completion. —Eduwire Editors