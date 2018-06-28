Continual Improvement is Key to Success: Three Factors to Making it Part of Your Institutional Culture (The EvoLLLution)

"In today’s higher education environment of declining enrollments and only half of entering students actually completing their programs, institutions that seek to be viable in the long run must be clearly focused on student success. That success should be mission-driven—with the mission embedded in organizational culture—to ensure constant focus on students and their current and future performance towards reaching their academic goals."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Collaboration, assessment, and transparency are the key ingredients to creating an organizational culture that stays true to its governing mission and adapt as needs evolve. —Eduwire Editors