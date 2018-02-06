Community College: Digital Innovation's Next Frontier (EdSurge)

"Historically, community colleges haven’t always been first in line when it comes to investment or interest from the technology sector. But with community colleges now educating nearly half of the undergrads in the U.S., these campuses are poised to become hotbeds of digital innovation. "—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Community colleges are using new technologies to make their programming more flexible while preparing students for workplaces that are consistently incorporating more and more digital practices. Don’t miss this list of ten digital initiatives that go to show how just how community colleges are innovating in bold new ways. —Eduwire Editors