"The Common Application for Transfer has hit the ground running with hundreds of colleges and universities participating in time for the 2018-2019 application season. The new service is intended to bring the convenience of the Common Application to transfer or "post-traditional" students."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Transferring schools can be a complicated process, but the Common App has a solution for making the transition more seamless and convenient. —Eduwire Editors