"Back in September 2016, I applied Gartner’s Hype Cycle theory to predict the coming year in the coding bootcamp industry. Though many things in the article came to pass, as Gandalf would say, 'Even the wise cannot see all ends.'"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article examines coding bootcamps through the lens of Gartner’s Hype Cycle. Will the model be able to cross the chasm? Only time will tell. —Eduwire Editors