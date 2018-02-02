Topics

Can Anything be Done about Students Multitasking? (Faculty Focus)

By ()

Can Anything be Done about Students Multitasking? (Faculty Focus)

"The amount of multitasking students do during class and while studying is alarming. Consistently, in response to surveys, more than 85% of students say they have their phones on in class, are looking at texts as they come in and during class, and between 70 and 90% say they respond to texts in class. And this is happening in courses with policies that prohibit or significantly curtail the use of electronic devices."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Can an intervention convince students that multitasking will hurt their grades? What would a successful intervention be like — how would it use technology and data to firmly impact student behavior? —Eduwire Editors