Can Anything be Done about Students Multitasking? (Faculty Focus)

"The amount of multitasking students do during class and while studying is alarming. Consistently, in response to surveys, more than 85% of students say they have their phones on in class, are looking at texts as they come in and during class, and between 70 and 90% say they respond to texts in class. And this is happening in courses with policies that prohibit or significantly curtail the use of electronic devices."—Source: Faculty Focus



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Can an intervention convince students that multitasking will hurt their grades? What would a successful intervention be like — how would it use technology and data to firmly impact student behavior? —Eduwire Editors