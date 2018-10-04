Blackboard launches iPhone, Apple Watch card-reader support for universities nationwide (EdScoop)

"College students across the country will soon be able to scan into residence halls, libraries, dining halls and athletic facilities with their Apple Watch or iPhone, via a newly supported mobile credential system from learning management system company Blackboard."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students will be able to use their Apple devices to gain access to campus facilities, adding a layer of convenience by tying access to the devices students always have in their pocket or on their wrist. —Eduwire Editors