Blackboard Intros Web Accessibility Checker (Campus Technology)

"Blackboard today introduced Blackboard Ally for Web, a solution for assessing and improving the accessibility of institutions' websites. The tool expands on Blackboard's Ally product (launched last year), which focuses on the accessibility of course materials in learning management systems."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We hope to see more learning management systems incorporate tools like this to boost accessibility and help all students have equal access to course content. —Eduwire Editors