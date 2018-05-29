Best practices for instruction in a multi-campus course format (eCampus News)

"Decreasing enrollments and an increasing pressure to offer courses at times convenient to the increasingly busy community college student presents challenges to course scheduling. Students often need specific courses to complete their program of study. To run these course, typically a class size cap must be met. To find a solution to overcome all of these challenges, Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Penn., piloted a multi-campus classroom format."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is considering using videoconferencing technologies to deploy multi-campus instructional models, don’t miss this helpful list of tips from a school that has already worked through the initial obstacles. —Eduwire Editors