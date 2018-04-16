Battle over college course material is a textbook example of technological change (The Washington Post)

"Brandan Hudgins, an engineering student at Virginia’s Tidewater Community College, has used traditional textbooks and electronic books. He has paid for digital codes to get homework assignments and, sometimes, gotten free, unlimited access to texts."—Source: The Washington Post

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Prices for college textbooks are soaring, but OER proponents foresee a world where course content could be free to all. While open materials may not provide the right fit for every course, we should do our best to help faculty explore their options. —Eduwire Editors