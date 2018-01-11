As Textbook Companies Try New Options, Many Students Say Price Is Biggest Factor (EdSurge)

"Professors assign textbooks (or other materials) that they view as required to succeed in their courses, but some students say they go in with a wait-and-see attitude: They delay a week or two into the semester, and then obtain only the materials that seem truly necessary to them. "—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article goes to show the importance of OER. When course materials are free (or low-cost), student can connect with course material without having to weigh the cost vs. value of a textbook. —Eduwire Editors