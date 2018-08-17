Artificial Intelligence Is Poised to Expand in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"'Are you replacing me with a robot?'

Bryan Fendley, an artificial intelligence expert and the director of instructional technology and web services at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has heard this line for years. 'Faculty members are worried they’re going to be traded in for a computer or the internet,' he says."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will we see AI replace faculty anytime soon? It’s unlikely. But artificial intelligence could actually help faculty and staff, saving them time and streamlining their process. —Eduwire Editors