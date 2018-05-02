Active-Learning Classrooms Put Students Front and Center (EdTech Magazine)

"Elizabeth Kemp, an assistant professor in the English as a second language program at Imperial Valley College in California, is one of a growing number of educators who are embracing the instructional method 'active learning.'"—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As classrooms become equipped to facilitate active learning, faculty might need to retool their teaching methods. Instructors must adapt their pedagogies to utilize the full potential of these spaces and keep students engaged. —Eduwire Editors