Access and achievement: The growing momentum of OER (Education Dive)

"While many in higher education have long seen the potential of open educational resources (OER), the process of acceptance and integration into the academic mainstream has been slow. However, the movement is growing. More schools and systems are making investments in OER, and faculty are starting to see its value — both in terms of students purchasing their assigned course materials and the success they see in the classroom. "—Source: Education Dive



WHY THIS MATTERS:

OER is gaining steam for all the right reasons. While open course materials address the affordability concerns generated by astronomical textbook costs, they also offer new levels of student engagement with the opportunity to interact with course content of their own devices. —Eduwire Editors