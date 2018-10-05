8 Kinds of Infographics and How to Use Them in E-Learning (LearnDash)

"We all know how valuable and popular infographics are with teachers and students alike. But when it comes to creating them for their own course, many instructors struggle to find good inspiration for their infographics. For some, it’s a simple matter of being more oriented toward words or numbers rather than graphics, but for others, the challenge lies in knowing what kind of information lends itself toward presentation as an infographic."—Source: LearnDash

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Infographics can be an important tool for visual learners. This article breaks down the various types of infographics and their effectiveness at displaying different kinds of data. —Eduwire Editors