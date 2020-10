"An increased focus on measuring learning, along with putting more thought into redesigning learning spaces, are two trends with great significance for higher ed in the next one to two years, according to the just-released Horizon Report."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What’s on the horizon for higher ed? eCampus News delves into the six trends likely to make an impact, both in the short term and long term, as outlined by the Horizon Report. —Eduwire Editors