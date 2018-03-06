5 tips to empower users with data visualization (eCampus News)

"Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio has been a leader in the use of data and analytics for years, thanks to the efforts of Karl Konsdorf, Sinclair’s director of research, analytics, and reporting. Konsdorf leads a team responsible for database administration, institutional research, report development, and data quality. His group helps Sinclair understand and gain insight into student success and student outcomes."—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Knowing how to look at data (and what to look for) is an extremely valuable, and higher ed workers should be trained to have this knowledge firmly in their skillsets. In addition to giving stakeholders an aerial view, it also offers helpful information that can boost student success. —Eduwire Editors