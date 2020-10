"Flexibility, cost and convenience are driving more college students to take part in distance learning. The latest report from the Digital Learning Compass says that more than 6 million students — nearly 30 percent of all postsecondary learners — have taken at least one course online."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to make sure that your institution’s distance learning offerings stand out from the crow, don’t miss this solid advice from EdTech Magazine. —Eduwire Editors