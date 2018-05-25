4 Ways to Improve Endpoint Protection on Your Campus (EdTech Magazine)

"The days of institutions keeping all their data in a secure perimeter are over. Data is now stored and used on endpoints everywhere, from laptops and smartphones to physical and virtual servers. Increasingly, attackers go after endpoints because they often house sensitive data and are less secure. Unfortunately, endpoint protection can be extremely challenging. Endpoints are dynamic, with users constantly adding and changing software, and threats evolve rapidly."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cyberthreats are constantly evolving, and the sensitive data stored by institutions is a major target for exploitation. This article offers sage advice for keeping campus information secure by protecting endpoints. —Eduwire Editors