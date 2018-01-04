4 Augmented and Virtual Reality Projects That Point to the Future of Education (EdSurge)

"Education has been a recurring theme throughout the many programs of the NYC Media Lab, a public-private partnership where I serve as an Executive Director. How will virtual and augmented reality change the classroom? How can teachers use immersive media to educate citizens and keep our communities vibrant? In what ways can enterprises leverage innovation to better train employees and streamline workflows?"—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Augmented and virtual reality are being touted for their potential in education — these technologies, when effectively leveraged, can facilitate new models of multi-modal instruction. See how immersive, emerging tech projects from NYC Media Lab put those ideas into practice. —Eduwire Editors

