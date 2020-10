"The Digital Education Incubator is part of the Digital Learning & Innovation at Boston University. Romy Ruukel, the director of the Incubator, graciously agreed to answer my questions"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This Q&A gets into the details of BU's Digital Education Incubator, which helps get pilot projects improve the university experience off the ground through funding and support. Could something like this work at your institution? —Eduwire Editors