3 Considerations for Effective Digital Signage in Higher Ed (Campus Technology)

"One of the keys to the success of major projects on college and university campuses is the need to work with people who have a stake in accomplishing the institution's collective goals. In higher education we often joke that there has to be a meeting to plan a meeting, or that there is a committee formed for everything. But the truth is that doing great things on campus requires collaboration with your peers — to harness their strengths in order to reach your goals. Digital signage is no exception. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to make sure the digital signage solutions on your campus hit all the right notes, don’t miss this article from Campus Technology. The author shares solid advice around identifying stakeholders, managing content, and acheiving buy-in from users. —Eduwire Editors