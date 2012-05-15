Full Article152008-12-08
This week's New Media Spotlight:
New Ad Net Registers With Consumers
Pointer Media Network's in-store service uses purchasing patterns to customize promotions
NEW YORK Armed with two years of purchase data for 80 million individual consumers, Catalina Marketing is this week launching a new in-store ad network called the Pointer Media Network....