The State of AV/IT 2026: Panasonic

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic

As network AV systems become the industry standard, organizations face a common challenge: how to modernize without disrupting existing operations. A complete tech overhaul isn’t always the solution, and replacing entire ecosystems can be costly and disruptive to existing production workflows. By taking an incremental approach, broadcast teams can integrate IP-based technology alongside legacy hardware-based equipment, extending the value of existing investments and laying the foundation for future growth across network AV.

Connected ecosystems can simplify software updates, incorporate emerging AI capabilities, and simplify integration with IT workflows, allowing production teams to evolve without sacrificing existing technology and operations. Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic

Live production and broadcast teams require flexibility and adaptability, making AVoIP ecosystems a game changer. With remote management capabilities, teams can create scalable workflows and streamline control of multiple systems from a central management hub. This enables technicians to manage live video streams, audio inputs, and preset AV assets without the need for additional hardware. For teams with existing AV infrastructure, network AV adoption doesn’t have to be all or nothing. With hybrid AVoIP and hardware-based ecosystems, teams can replace outdated equipment as needed, using network solutions to support existing systems—not overtake them. Over time, teams can adapt to operating over IP networks and use the technology to streamline their workflows. For live production and broadcast AV teams, this means saving time, simplifying workflows, and enabling scalable, large-scale operations.

With incremental tech upgrades and the adoption of AVoIP solutions, production teams are never static. Connected ecosystems can simplify software updates, incorporate emerging AI capabilities, and simplify integration with IT workflows, allowing production teams to evolve without sacrificing existing technology and operations.