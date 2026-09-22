On Your Business: AI as a Business Associate

Most business leaders don't lack ideas, ambition, or potential. Their challenge is bandwidth, clarity, mastery, and follow through.

Running a business often requires operating across multiple disciplines at once. On any given day, business leaders may need to think like salespeople, project managers, recruiters, marketers, strategists, negotiators, technical experts, mentors, and financial decision-makers. In entrepreneurship, especially in small and midsize businesses, wearing many hats isn't optional. It's part of the job.

The problem is that while business leaders are expected to operate across all these areas, very few have the time to become deeply specialized in each one. There simply are not enough hours in the day to focus deeply on every area or master each discipline while also keeping the business moving forward. This is where the use of GenAI has become surprisingly valuable—not simply as a tool, but as something closer to a business associate.

The 'Someday' Substitute

Most conversations about AI tend to focus on automation, efficiency, loss of authenticity, or fear of replacement. While those discussions may have merit, they often overlook one of the most practical and transformative aspects of AI for business leaders: support, supplemental knowledge, and insight.

While business leaders may wear many hats, AI is uniquely capable of wearing them all in style. When implemented effectively, AI can serve as a mentor, coach, assistant, subject matter expert, sounding board, organizer, and execution partner. Not because it replaces people or expertise, but because it supplements and enhances the areas where many business owners struggle most: time, organization, research, analysis, and the ability to quickly shift between responsibilities.

One of the biggest benefits AI offers is the ability to tackle internal projects that might otherwise never happen.

One of the biggest benefits AI offers is the ability to tackle internal projects that might otherwise never happen. Most businesses have valuable initiatives that are repeatedly pushed aside because they are difficult to justify financially, operationally, or from a staffing perspective.

Whether it is creating operational systems, developing or implementing software tools, enhancing existing processes, refining hiring practices, evolving marketing strategies, establishing or updating a knowledge base, organizing CRM data, or writing internal standards, these projects often sit in the “important but not urgent” category indefinitely. As everyone knows, "someday" doesn't exist on a calendar.

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Traditionally, solving these problems required dedicating internal resources that were already overloaded, sacrificing billable client work, or hiring outside specialists at additional cost and risk. AI helps reduce those barriers significantly. It allows projects to move from “good idea” to “valuable initiative” faster and with less friction than would otherwise be possible.

Personnel and Paperwork

Finding the right people is one of the most important and difficult responsibilities of leadership, and recruiting is an area where AI has proven extremely useful. Constructing job descriptions, evaluating applications, comparing candidates, building interview frameworks, and assessing fit all require time and consistency. AI can help organize and structure the hiring process by generating qualifying questions, analyzing responses, and creating interview guides tailored to the specific candidate and the priorities most important for a role.

AI is not making hiring decisions. Personal judgment, experience, interaction, and intuition still matter tremendously. What AI does is save time, provide consistency and organization, and help create a more thoughtful, consistent process.

AI has also proven highly effective at reviewing and evaluating contracts, proposals, and scopes of work. Many business leaders must assess legal language, identify risks, compare terms, validate expectations, and ensure alignment between what is proposed and what can realistically be delivered. AI can summarize documents, surface inconsistencies, flag areas that may require clarification, and provide an additional layer of review before agreements move forward. While it should never replace legal counsel or business judgment, it can significantly improve preparedness, reduce oversight, and help business leaders approach negotiations and decision-making with greater confidence and understanding.

One of the most valuable, and perhaps understated, aspects of AI is its ability to serve as a sounding board and brainstorming partner. Entrepreneurs are visionaries. Big ideas arise frequently but need to be vetted, processed, and defined to enable effective execution. AI provides a place to capture thoughts, explore possibilities, refine concepts, challenge assumptions, and organize ideas before they are lost in the noise of daily business operations.

It isn't a lack of importance that keeps many projects from getting started. What's holding them back is the overwhelming sense of what's involved and the effort required to get started. AI lowers that barrier and provides the confidence to turn what seems unattainable into something achievable. It helps close the gap between intention and execution.

Frictionless Support

Another important realization is that AI enhances confidence and preparedness. A reality of leadership is the constant need to operate outside a primary area of expertise and comfort zone. Business leaders frequently need to make informed decisions on subjects they may only partially understand, including operations, finance, marketing, legal language, software development, or business strategy.

AI does not replace expertise, experience, or understanding, but it dramatically shortens the distance between uncertainty and informed action. It provides context, accelerates research, surfaces key considerations, and helps business leaders ask better questions. In technical industries like AV, where platforms, APIs, products, and client expectations evolve constantly, the ability to adapt quickly has become as valuable as deep specialization.

Perhaps most importantly, AI provides something many business leaders rarely have enough of: frictionless support. There is no need to schedule a meeting, wait for availability, or worry about burdening someone with another question or idea. No matter the task, AI is immediately available.

The use of AI accelerates learning by making information, refinement, and iteration immediately accessible. It allows business leaders to develop working knowledge across more disciplines without the traditional delays of learning. As users become better at asking questions, validating information, refining prompts, and applying insights appropriately, they gain deeper understanding.

That does not mean AI is perfect or that expertise and experience no longer matter. Quite the opposite. AI still requires oversight, verification, judgment, and accountability. Human relationships, emotional intelligence, leadership, and real-world experience remain irreplaceable.

When used thoughtfully, AI can significantly expand what a small business leader or team can accomplish. It provides scalable access to knowledge and skills that once required larger teams or budgets. While some may view AI as a threat, it offers business leaders an opportunity to operate at a level once considered out of reach.