How Projection Helps Businesses and Educators Elevate In-Person Experiences

Digital signage plays a key role as brands search for new ways to create safe, engaging experiences as businesses open up. From eye-catching, dynamic displays to social distance and safety cues, digital signage projectors are a useful tool to deliver helpful, larger-than-life content while optimizing existing spaces. Leveraging powerful laser display solutions, businesses and educators alike can push the boundaries of space and digital content to deliver inspiring, memorable experiences while keeping public safety in mind.

As businesses and educators look forward to the return of customers and students, creating safe in-person experiences is top of mind. The flexibility and creative features digital signage solutions offer makes it easy for businesses to display informative, eye-catching content to engage audiences while keeping everyone at a safe distance.

As business and schools open their doors, here are four helpful tips for using digital signage to make customers and students feel welcome and safe:

Immersive Flight Trackers

After more than a year of being grounded, consumers are taking off for new destinations. Once passengers complete check-in and security, navigating the flight information display is the next feat before stepping on the plane. Instead of crowding around flat screens to check flight details, a single digital signage projector can deliver an enlarged image to help maintain social distance protocol. A cost-effective display solution, digital signage projectors allow airports to customize flight display sites in real time with eye-catching content for seasonal displays or informative purposes.

Captivating Classroom Displays

Education staff is preparing for students to return for hybrid learning. In addition to in-class safety measures, educators must captivate students after months spent out of the classroom. Integrating digital signage offers the ability to easily upload customized content, add inspirational quotes or graphics related to a day’s lesson to generate excitement and entice students for a day of learning. Once the day is done, educators can turn the projector off to get valuable classroom space returned.

Dynamic Retail Store Fronts

Projectors, like Epson's LightScene, can be used to grab shopper's attention and point out new products. (Image credit: Epson)

After a satisfying spring cleaning of organizing closets and donating clothes, it’s time for a shopping spree to update wardrobes with the latest trends. Retailers looking to stand out from the crowd can entice customers with engaging projection on store fronts, communicating directly with passersby to showcase new arrivals, best sellers, and hot deals. With the ability to transform virtually any surface, shape, or material—from a glass window to a plastic mannequin—retailers can leverage digital signage projectors to display different garment patterns and colors or product background information to entice shoppers.

Streamline Tradeshow Safety

Digital signage projectors can be used to clearly communicate directional cues at traadeshows and events. (Image credit: Epson)

Industries planning for in-person tradeshows must consider how to control the crowd. Existing spaces can be optimized with wayfinding and directional cues to help create a safe experience for show attendees. Digital signage projectors offer large, easy-to-read images ideal for communicating social distance rules, speaker presentation times, and breakout session locations. Plus, with flexible placement, an array of connectivity options and remote control and monitoring tools, digital signage projectors make it easy to create an inviting, safe show for all who attend.

In conclusion, there are a multitude of ways to leverage digital signage to make it easier for businesses and schools working in today’s environment. It just takes a bit of creative thinking and the right tools.

Remi Del Mar has more than 10 years of experience in the realm of global product marketing management across hardware, software, mobile, and the internet of things. As the senior product manager of digital experiences, AR, and commercial display solutions, at Epson America, Del Mar is passionate about driving Epson’s vision of creating new, unique digital experiences that merge virtual and physical environments through display technology. Del Mar continues to promote and educate channel partners and end-users on the benefits of digital display technologies, including how they can increase customer retention and productivity, and create unique, interactive customer experiences.