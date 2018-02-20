Hitachi Expands Collegiate Series Projector Line

The What:Hitachi America Ltd. has expanded its Collegiate Series of projectors with the addition of three new high-brightness, low-maintenance projectors; the CP-EU4501WN, CP-EW5001WN and CP-EX5001WN. With these additions, the Collegiate Series now offers twelve different projector models ranging from 3,500 to 5,800 lumens, all complete with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor.

The What Else: The Hitachi Collegiate Series includes Accentualizer and HDCR High Dynamic Contrast Range technologies that sharpen and improve images and visibility in bright rooms. The company reports that the series was designed with the idea of long lasting visibility and brightness; "the entire Collegiate Series of projectors is ideal for any collegiate classroom or conference room setting." All three of the newest models in the series have two digital inputs (HDMI and one HDMI/MHL), 3LCD projection technology and a contrast ratio of 16.000:1 while maintaining different lumen levels, ranging from 4,500 to 5,200 and resolutions ranging from XGA 1024x768 to WUXGA 1920x1200. The expanded Collegiate Series comes with a 1.6x zoom lens, moderator control mode, multi projector capability, and projector monitoring from a remote location.

The Why: “Hitachi has had great success with the Collegiate Series since its launch in 2013,” says Mike Morin, Strategic Sales Development Manager Hitachi America, Ltd. “Now, we've taken the feedback from our customers and have developed three new projectors to augment the line. Our goal is to always provide our customers with the right projector for every type of installation. With the long hours, and continuous use that projectors in collegiate facilities experience, the three newest members of the Collegiate Series are equipped with everything from high-contrast ratio, low total cost of ownership and our three-year limited warranty to ensure they fit right into any higher-education facility.”

The Bonus: All Collegiate Series projectors are eligible for Hitachi America Ltd.’s OneVision Program for higher education facilities, providing colleges and universities with specialized pricing, enhanced service, direct access to Hitachi experts and program rewards.

The Availability: The new Collegiate Series projectors are now available for purchase.