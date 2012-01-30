Must Have iPad Apps for Tech Managers by AVT Staff

When iPad first hit the headlines, Kleiner Perkins invested $100 million in iPad app building startups. Consumers were hit by lower eBook prices across the board. Hundreds of colleges like Seton Hill and George Fox decided to grant freshmen iPads.

If the game is changing, what’s your position? AV Technology has the iPad app manual for AV and IT professionals.

AV Technology knows that for our readers, the best iPad apps aren’t text-based planners, eBooks, or messaging tools. So we’ve listed some iPad apps that showcase audio, video, and the ever-evolving capabilities of the AV industry.

They’re the apps that understand what AV professionals love about their work, and what clients love about AV professionals: cutting-edge capability paired with creativity. They’re the apps that make work a little more like play, and make play a little more like the best parts of work. They’re efficient. They’re cool. They’re the iPad apps that every AV tech manager must have, and haven’t found already.

AV Technology Magazine’s Must Haves for the iPad

Crestron Electronic’s Mobile Pro G ($99.99) allows Crestron system users to control multiple locations from a Crestron graphical interface that registers room temperature, lighting levels, shade position, volume and digital media metadata anywhere throughout a building or campus, in real time. The new app “transforms the Apple iPad into a full Crestron Touchpanel.”

Savant’s Rosie 4i ($9.99) is a magic wand - er, pad - for home automation clients who have Savant’s Rosie or Protégé system installed. A demo mode showcases the app’s intuitive interface, multi-zone whole house control, and a built-in media search function. Best of all, the user-friendly app makes home automation hardware inexpensive, pushing home automation software onto another list of must-haves, proving that the iPad is a good thing for clients and integrators, whose professional expertise is integral to making the magic happen.

Extron's GVE is a powerful, convenient app, used in conjunction with Extron GVE—GlobalViewer Enterprise—that allows users to effectively manage and control large-scale AV installations from an Apple iPhone or iPod Touch. This mobile device application is now available for free in the iTunes App Store.

