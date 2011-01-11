Post-CES Wrap: 3D's Real World Impact by Christopher Maione

Last month I mentioned my 21 year old nephew was joining me at CES. I was interested to see his (younger generation) perspective as a first-timer at CES. I pass the blog pen to Steven Koch:

In last month’s blog, my uncle mentioned that he would be taking me to CES. I’ve been a “gadget enthusiast” for years and had been promised that as soon as I turned 21, we’d be going to “electronics heaven” in “Sin City,"—ironic much? Since my first delving into the industry as a 16-year old intern, I have only ever heard—second hand—the CES news. But to be there, see it, and experience what the show floor had to offer truly was amazing.

We hit the show floor at 10AM sharp and were immediately inundated with booths of everything electronic a person could ever think they need. But hidden beneath all the layers of E-reading blue-toothed iGizmos (and their respective skins, cases, and covers) stood booths of particular importance to the next generation workforce: 3D.

It is very easy to see the novel nature of 3D technology, as it has been used for years in amusement, museum exhibits, and IMAX movies. Until now, it has only been part of a special event for consumers, rather than something that is common place in his and her every day. 3D maintains its playful image by making video games and Computer Graphic digital movies more entertaining as it infiltrates the living room. The next generation is becoming accustomed to this technology much as they have with school issued laptops for the classroom.

What is important to note, is that the survival of 3D will be contingent on users’ ability to interact and with it, not just see floating image. Here enters its commercial viability. Applications such as CAD, education, engineering, simulation, medical, and advertising are just some that come to mind when pondering what 3D could enhance.

Pandora’s 3D box will allow the multitude of video / 3D applications to integrate and enhance with users’ electronic experience in the home, Smartphone, tablet, automobile, and workplace.

Clearly the consumer market is enjoying and embracing 3D. I’m still not sure if 3D is just a consumer “fad” which will pass (and make a lot of money in the process) or if 3D will truly evolve into a viable mainstream business tool as part of our everyday (business) lives. I think I will need to check out next year’s CES. Uncle Chris?



Stephen Koch is an engineering business management student at Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ.

Christopher Maione, CTS-D, is president of Christopher Maione Associates, a firm specializing in all aspects of AV business, technologies, emerging trends, and marketing strategy. Reach him at cmaione@chrismaione.com