Zytronic Expands Presence With First U.S. Office, Key Sales Appointment

Zytronic has opened its first office in the United States. Located in Atlanta, GA, the office houses key personnel responsible for managing the company’s growth in North America.

“North America – and the U.S. in particular – represents an enormous opportunity for Zytronic’s future growth,” said Mark Cambridge, CEO of Zytronic. “With feet on the ground in the U.S., we are now able to dedicate additional sales and technical support to this region that continues to play an increasingly important role in our company’s expansion in North America.”

Zytronic is executing its North American expansion not just in the foundation of Zytronic Inc. and the establishment of its Atlanta office, but also with the hiring of key personnel. Llavar Mindley has joined the company as sales engineer for North America, working alongside regional manager, Martin Salter and sales & technical support engineer, Scott Durden. Mindley brings to Zytronic a decade of experience in electronics, applications engineering and technical sales. He will leverage this skillset to provide exemplar support for Zytronic’s customers in North America.

”Llavar is a great addition to the company and we’re fortunate to have him aboard,” said Cambridge. “His experience and enthusiasm are a great match for the team in Atlanta, and we look forward to accomplishing great things together.”