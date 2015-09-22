ZeeVee Adds Video over IP Solutions

ZeeVee is expanding into the IT space with its new video over IP solutions, the ZvPro iSeries, and ZyPer4K. The newly enhanced version of ZvPro, the ZvPro iSeries, now offers dual capability support for RF/Coax and/or Cat-x infrastructures, and ZyPer4K is the only solution today that switches and distributes uncompressed Ultra HD (4K) video, audio, and RS-232/IR control signals leveraging off-the-shelf 10 Gb ethernet switching products.

The ZvPro620i. “True to our corporate vision, engineering best practices, and in close collaboration with our customers and partners, we embarked on an aggressive path to broadening our range of solutions and services to include distribution capabilities across all wired media,” said Bob Michaels, CEO at ZeeVee. “We are now able to offer solutions across the widest range of infrastructures, existing or new, that provide our customers with the ability to specify solutions with the best fit for the facility without compromise now or well into the future.”

ZeeVee’s IP-based, multi-source-to-multi-screen solutions fully eliminate the need for expensive and complicated proprietary switching equipment, instead utilizing off-the-shelf, standard industry 10 Gb ethernet switching products.