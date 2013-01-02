CCS Mid-Atlantic Adds Technology Trainer

- CCS Mid-Atlantic, part of one of the largest integrators of audio and visual solutions in the United States, has added Jessica Kim to its team. Kim will lead CCS' technology training center and oversee training programs for education, corporate and government clients.
- Kim has an extensive teaching background, working as a first grade teacher in several schools in Virginia and Washington, D.C. before joining CCS. As a teacher, Kim saw first hand the impact that technology can have in the classroom for teachers and students. As a teacher, she worked to increase the availability of technology in schools and trained staff on how to incorporate technology into the classroom.
- "Jessica is an experienced educator and her technology training expertise will be a great benefit to our clients," said Strib Meares, vice president and co-owner of CCS Mid-Atlantic. "Understanding how to use the latest technology tools can be a challenge, our training center services and staff provide the opportunity for our clients to learn skills that will help them maximize their technology investments."
- Kim will work out of CCS' headquarters in Columbia, one of two office locations serving Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The company serves customers in the corporate, government, education, health and hospitality industries. CCS offers numerous product lines to enhance presentation effectiveness and customer experiences, including interactive SMART Boards, LCD and Plasma displays, room control systems, projectors, video-teleconferencing systems and projection screens.