Hosa Releases Pro Interconnect Cables

The new Hosa Pro Interconnect Cables feature REAN connectors by Neutrik AG.

Buena Park, CA--Hosa Technology has released the new Hosa Pro Interconnect Cables, featuring REAN connectors by Neutrik AG.

The cables are available in all pro audio terminations, including XLR, 1/4-inch TRS (tip, ring, sleeve), 1/4-inch TS (tip, sleeve), and RCA.

All cable models utilize a zinc die-cast housing for reliability, a quadrangle design for ergonomic handling in tight jack spaces, chuck-type strain relief for maximum cable retention, and rubber boot kink protection for prolonged cable life.

Hosa Pro Interconnect cables feature 24 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for enhanced signal clarity and a 90 percent OFC braided shield for effective EMI and RFI rejection. The 1/4-inch TRS and TS cables employ nickel-plated contacts for efficient signal transfer and rugged durability while XLR and RCA cables incorporate silver-plated contacts for enhanced signal transfer.

“Hosa Pro Interconnect Cables are engineered to deliver years of rugged, dependable performance,” said Jonathan Pusey, Hosa's director of sales and marketing. “By combining REAN connectors by Neutrik AG with world-class manufacturing techniques, these cables re-define performance and value—making them a terrific choice for the various connections that are typically made in today’s modern recording studios. I’m absolutely confident these cables will be very well received by all who audition them.”