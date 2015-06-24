YCD Multimedia Updates Digital Signage Suite

YCD Multimedia has released version 3.7.1 of its C-nario Digital Signage Suite to the European and Asian markets. The latest release brings improvements in its support of HTML5 and bug fixes.



The HTML5 item allowed users to display and run HTML5 content on the C-nario Digital Signage Suite Platform. The Item supported both widgets and online URLs.

Version 3.7.1 brings two features for HTML5 content:

Device control API allowing HTML5 content to communicate with content and elements in the C-nario system.

HTML5 Failover & Recovery provides handling of errors or issues resulting from intermittent internet connections. During playback, if an error in a user-provided URL is detected the system will automatically “fail over” to backup URL or stored content. Once the monitored URL no longer returns an error, the system can automatically “recover” to the original URL.

Additional enhancements include:

Version 3.7.1 shortens deployment times for complex content by as much as 60% compared with 3.7. Background processing ensures users can continue working within the system after initiating a content transfer. Support for content playback and distribution to 4K capable displays.