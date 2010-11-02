Aphex Teams with Califone to Give Instructors a Boost

LOS ANGELES, CA--Califone has announced the implementation of Aphex's Aural Exciter and Optical Big Bottom technology into their PA-IRSYS Infrared Classroom Audio System.

Designed for delivering spoken word presentations to mid-sized and larger groups, the Califone PA-IRSYS is one of the company's most popular classroom systems. The PA-IRSYS utilizes array loudspeaker components to focus the sound directly on the audience and away from walls and other reflective surfaces. As Califone president Roscoe Anthony observes, the Aphex Aural Exciter technology is suited to the PA-IRSYS.

"In a classroom setting, speech intelligibility is of critical importance, and the Aural Exciter is legendary in its ability to enhance and improve intelligibility," says Anthony. "Califone has a history of innovation in instructional audio technology, and the addition of Aphex's Aural Exciter to one of our flagship products will take the PA-IRSYS to a whole new level. We're looking forward to implementing Aphex technology into even more Califone products."

"We're truly excited to partner with Califone to bring Aphex's Aural Exciter processing to their classroom audio systems," added Rick McClendon, Aphex general manager. "Aphex is well known within the professional audio and broadcast industries, and implementing our Aural Exciter technology within the classroom setting is a natural fit. It's a great move for both companies, and only the beginning of a long and mutually successful relationship."

