NEC 4K DLP Digital Cinema Projector

- NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the the availability of the NC3240S, its first 4K DLP digital cinema projector, which joins the Digital Cinema Projector Series models NC1200C, NC2000C and NC3200S.
- The NC3240S can be seen at ShowEast 2010 (NEC Display Solutions Suite K) on October 11-14 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla.
- Equipped with the new 1.38″ 4K DLP Cinema® Chip from Texas Instruments®, the NC3240S is fully Digital Cinema Initiative (DCI) Compliant. The projector provides a brightness of 31,000 ANSI lumens and offers exceptionally bright images on screens sized up to 105-feet wide. The NC3240 projector provides users with a modular design that simplifies servicing and minimizes downtime. Its clear electronic layout and wiring, easy prism replacement and custom DMD shielding gaskets with patented reflector design help reduce maintenance costs and enable quick parts replacement.
- “NEC’s industry-leading full service and support is what sets us apart, from financing to installation to maintenance,” said Jim Reisteter, General Manager for Digital Cinema Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “The NC3240S is a prominent example of NEC’s unrivaled Digital Cinema Series Projectors as it combines ease of use for operators with bar-setting reliability in its feature set. Uniquely designed functions, like its cooling system, and continued excellence in technologies, like its support for all major suppliers of 3D accessories, is what exhibitors expect from the NEC brand. As such, we anticipate working with the other leading providers of 2K/4K IMB and local storage servers as we test for compatibility.”
- The NC3240S offers the following features:
- Newly designed cooling system, which creates positive air pressure internally to prevent contaminates from entering the main chassis
- 4 KW variant for smaller screens
- Custom DMD shielding, which protects the projector from dust and oil, thereby providing optimal picture quality
- One-Touch Operation and Memory Functions, which store eight projector configurations such as lens shift position, zoom and focus, and lamp power settings
- Auto Lamp Brightness Control, which continuously monitors the lamp’s brightness and maintains a consistent level by adjusting the lamp power as it ages
- Trouble-Free Lamp Replacement, which allows maintenance personnel to replace lamps from the back of the projector
- Intuitive keypad
- 3D capabilities with special 3D control connector and optional automatic turret to mount polarizers in front of the lens
- Optional 2K/4K Integrated Media Block (IMB) and Local Storage Server, making NEC the only manufacturer in the market to offer a DLP cinema projector/server solution developed completely in-house. The IMB’s internal design allows for content management, screen management and higher security
- The powerful 7KW version of the cinema projector will be available from the beginning of 2011 together with the 4KW variant for smaller screens. NEC will also be offering a convenient 4K upgrade option for its current NC3200S 2K model.
