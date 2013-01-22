Visix to Award Best Digital Signage Designs

Visix is giving out a People's Choice and three Judges' Awards for the best digital signage designs. The entry deadline is Friday, May 10.

Recognize your administrator, content designer or communications team for their hard work.

Winning entries can be from small or large organizations. They can be created by professional designers and communicators, or by students, administrators and HR assistants.

According to Visix, the winning entry:

• Uses original, clever, and appealing design

• Communicates the message clearly

• Shows an understanding of the target audience

• Is optimized for the digital signage medium

• Includes a call to action

Expression Award winners receive:

• An Apple iPad

• A mounted, personalized Expression Award

• Recognition in Visix's e-newsletter and press release announcing winners

• Winning entry featured on Visix websites and Facebook page

• Use of the official Expression Award winner logo