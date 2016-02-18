Yamaha to Hold Contractor Boot Camp in DC and NC

Yamaha Professional Audio, will hold two boot camps for contractors for the Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line.

The first contractor boot camp will be held on Tuesday, February 23 at SE Systems, 2605 Phoenix Drive, Greensboro, NC between 10:00 – 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The boot camp will entail basic selling and installation techniques for Yamaha CIS Products. Presenters include Yamaha Application Engineers Steve Seable and Joe Rimstidt.

On Wednesday, February 24, Washington Professional Systems will host a second Yamaha contractor boot camp at 11242 Grandview Ave. Wheaton, MD.

Two 90-minute sessions will be held at 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm that will focus on

70v amps, DSP Programming, and unique speaker applications design. Yamaha Application Engineers Steve Seable and Joe Rimstidt will present. Space is limited so RSVP to CISevents@yamaha.com.