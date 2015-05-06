Yamaha Rio 64-Input/Output Rack

The What: The new RSio64-D I/O audio interface will make its InfoComm 2015 debut at the Yamaha Professional Audio booth 727. The interface provides up to 64 inputs and 64 outputs with Dante/Mini-YGDAI card conversion for broadcast, recording, live sound, and other professional audio applications. The new RSio64-D is a digital ‘Bento Box’ of sorts, the Japanese equivalent of a lunch box with compartments that contain various parts of the meal.

The Yamaha RSio64-D audio interface aims to expand the utility and power of sound systems built around Dante capable products.

The Yamaha RSio64-D provides router functionality and allows a wide range of input/output formats to be connected to a Dante network via four card slots that accept the comprehensive range of Mini-YGDAI cards available, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. The RSio64-D can also be remotely controlled from Yamaha CL and QL Series digital consoles.

The What Else: The RSio64-D is compatible with more than 30 different Mini-YGDAI cards. It is not just limited to I/O cards that handle formats like AES/EBU or ADAT, but it also accepts processing cards that provide capabilities such as Lake Processors and Dan Dugan automatic mixing. Each Mini-YGDAI slot includes a sample rate converter (SRC) so that devices operating on different word clocks can be connected without causing noise or signal interruptions. Reliability is key with full support for Dante network redundancy (primary/secondary), as well as an EXT DC INPUT for redundant power supply.

The Bottom Line: Presets for seven basic routing patterns are built in, including routing between Mini-YGDAI cards. A rotary switch on the front panel allows direct selection of one-to-one Dante/Mini-YGDAI routing, branched Mini-YGDAI/Mini-YGDAI routing, and other options designed to suit a variety of applications. Used with the R Remote software application or a CL or QL Series digital console, full matrix patching will be supported so that more complex routing can be set up as required. The RSio64-D aims to expand the utility and power of sound systems built around Dante capable products.