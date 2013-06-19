Daktronics Powers Grand Court at The Mall at Millenia

In 2002, a new 1.2 million sq. ft. enclosed shopping and entertainment center in Orlando, Fla., chose Daktronics to provide them with an LED video solution. More than a decade later, The Mall at Millenia has again relied on Daktronics to revamp their 12 curved, high-resolution LED displays that serve as the mall's Grand Court entertainment showpiece.

Steven Jamieson, general manager of The Mall of Millenia, said, "The LED screens are truly a focal point and source of energy, often thought of as the heartbeat of the Center. The Forbes Company is committed to delivering the best of technology and creativity for our guests. We entered into this revitalization of the screens with excitement and confidence in the technology Daktronics has provided."

The new displays are larger than the original designs, measuring 9-feet high by 4-feet wide each. In addition, they feature 6 mm pixel spacing – four times the resolution when compared to the mall’s prior technology.

The Mall at Millenia's new displays feature technology that takes advantage of 3-in-1 SMD (surface-mount device) LED to produce high brightness, wide viewing angles and fine picture detail. In addition to updating the 12 curved LED video displays, Daktronics also provided ProPixel LED freeform stick elements to vertically illuminate The Mall at Millenia's Cone Fountain display located at the main entrance of the mall.

The LED screens' content varies from high-end fashion pieces to fantasy-like motion graphics to playful creative artwork. An eclectic mixture of audio and video content transports guests from the high seas to the depths of outer space while captivating them with beautiful water and smoke forms.