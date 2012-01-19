Platt Offers Retailer Education Forum

Platt Retail Institute announced that it will present a Retailer Education Forum as part of the Pre-Conference Education Program at Digital Signage Expo on March 6 in Las Vegas.

Sponsored by Intel, the Forum is designed to provide attendees with insights into multi-channel marketing, how leading retailers are leveraging in-store technologies, and how to position and sell digital marketing messages to brands.

The Forum will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Participants will:

• Learn how to ensure a consistent customer experience through a Cross-Channel Retailing Message strategy, with Al Callier, Universal Orlando Resort, and Dave Finnegan, Build-a-Bear Workshop.

• Hear case studies detailing Intelligent Digital Signage Solutions in Retail with Raj Maini, Intel.

• Understand how to achieve measurable results by Leveraging In-Store Technology, with Tim Johnson, AT&T, and Dan Pryor, Safeway.

• Participate in an Interactive Case Study Learning Session led by University of Florida professor Dr. Bart Weitz, one of the leading retail marketing educators in the U.S.

• Discover the EU Retail Trends that are bringing success to leading European retailers, with Frank Rehme, Metro Systems.

• Examine how retailers are Selling Digital Signage Retail Media Channels to brands and managing complex content issues, with Brian Roberts, Best Buy, and Jack Sullivan, Starcom Worldwide.

"The Forum will provide valuable information and insights for retailers and other end users who are currently using or planning to use digital signage and related technologies," said PRI director and research fellow, Steven Keith Platt. "We have assembled a group of industry thought leaders who will share their experiences in an intimate, interactive setting."

Developed by Platt Retail Institute, an industry-leading expert in research and consulting to retailers, financial institutions, and other business enterprises seeking to impact the customer in-store experience, the Forum is an opportunity for retailers and other end users to learn from industry experts.

Retailers and other qualified end users may reserve a seat at the Forum for a reduced rate of $95. The fee for all attendees who are not retailers or end users is $195 before February 15, 2012, and $250 after February 15, 2012.