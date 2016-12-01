XYZ Cultural Technology Creates Multimedia Experience at Québec Geopark

XYZ Cultural Technology provided audiovisual systems for Tektonik, an immersive adventure developed for the new experiential pavilion at Percé Geopark in Eastern Québec. After its first season of operation, tourists and residents have given it stellar reviews, according to the company.

“Percé is a geological phenomenon unlike anything else on the planet, but it’s a well-kept secret,” said XYZ partner Jacques Larue. “Everyone has heard about Percé Rock, but nobody knows that it actually travelled here from the coasts of Africa over the span of millions of years. With Tektonik, people have the opportunity to delve into an entertaining and enriching experience full of moments of scientific discovery.”

The innovations devised by XYZ include an interactive sandbox that lets visitors explore the layers of the Earth’s crust using state-of-the-art video mapping technology. A 13-by-7-meter curved wall is also used to display larger-than-life projections.

The multimedia experience is part of an effort to re-emphasize the appeal of the Percé area, spearheaded by the Coopérative de solidarité du Géoparc de Percé. Several other new attractions besides Tektonik are making their debut in 2016, including a play area equipped with circus-style nets and a glass walkway over Mont Sainte-Anne.

“We are very pleased with the multimedia experience created by XYZ Cultural Technology, which positions the Geopark as a destination of choice for visitors and locals alike,” said Cathy Poirier, chair of the Geopark’s board of directors.