Yamaha Rolling Showroom Comes to MA

Buena Park, CA--Yamaha Commercial Audio Training (YCATS) and the Rolling Showroom will be parked in Newton, MA on November 16 and 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Scheduled sessions include Yamaha M7CL and LS9 digital audio consoles Tips and Tricks, Introduction to Digital Audio Networks, Multi-Track Recording and Virtual Sound Check with ASIO Streamer, Introduction to DME Designer, and DM1000-VCM Applications and Operation.

Classes are open to all audio professionals and free of charge. Registration deadline is November 13. For more details and to register, visit yamahacommercialaudiosystems.com.