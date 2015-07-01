XL Video Lights Up Red Rocks Amphitheater

XL Video worked with DJ/Producer Bassnectar to light up Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater with an abundance of LED, as well as supply control systems and crew for two shows in late May.



Bassnectar's set at the Red Rocks Amphitheater.

This year marks the fifth year Bassnectar has played at the outdoor venue and Production Manager Marc Immerman contacted XL Video to ensure the video for the show would match the surroundings.

XL Video’s Touring Projects Director, Gareth Jeanne worked with Bassnectar’s team to specify over 300 tiles of XL’s ROE Visual MC-7 high resolution LED for the multi-surface stage design.

Mimicking the shrinking perspective of the venue, LED columns were arranged each 2 tiles wide, and 9, 8, 7 and 6 tiles high on each side of the stage.

Surrounding the performers, a 16x8 tile LED screen was flown upstage and topped with a convex curved LED header flown above the stage.

XL Video built a custom dolly for Bassnectar’s curved LED DJ booth which allowed it to be wheeled into place for the headliner’s set.

XL Video’s team, led by on-site Project Manager Norvin Maloney and Crew Chief Eric Escujuri installed a solution using Lightware MODEX TX/RX kits which transferred the signals from the client’s own media servers at front of house. These were coupled with a Lightware 16x16 Matrix which fed the LED processors.

To enable Bassnectar, his VJ, Max Chang from V Squared Labs and his backline engineer to monitor the on-screen content, XL Video used a Barco ImagePRO-II scaler/converter to pull out a region of interest on the back screen which was then converted to SDi and transmitted to displays on the DJ riser, and to the team at front-of-house. This was backed with Fiber networking, using Cisco Managed Network Switches between stage control, front of house and the DJ riser.