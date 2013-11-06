Alcorn McBride Helps Tell Story of Choctaw Codetalkers

A new exhibit at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Capitol Museum in Tuskahoma brings the Choctaw Codetalkers’ story to light with support from Alcorn McBride’s Digital Video Machine HD DVM8500 video player and Digital Audio Machine AM4 A/E professional digital audio player.

A refurbished gallery in the museum is dedicated to “the original Codetalkers,” members of the Choctaw Nation who served in the 142nd and 143rd Infantry Regiments of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I. More than 20 years before the celebrated Navajo Codetalkers of World War II, these soldiers used the Choctaw language to foil the Germans who were intercepting allied communications on the western front in 1918. Discouraged from speaking their native language at home, the Choctaw were credited with helping to ensure an allied victory during the war.

The gallery features a kiosk with a 55-inch screen that displays a 20-minute video about the Codetalkers told through archival imagery and the recollections of their descendants. Push buttons activate the video, and a “field telephone” with buttons enables visitors to listen to Choctaw field commands and an English translation. Alcorn McBride’s DVM8500 operates the video display while the Digital Audio Machine AM4 A/E, with built-in amp, operates the phone.

Ko-Kwow Arts and Exhibits constructed the exhibit and Media Matrix installed all the components for audio and video playback here at the North Bend facilities of Ko-Kwow. The company previously partnered with Alcorn McBride on the permanent exhibition at the Luhr Jensen & Sons Gallery at The History Museum in Hood River, Oregon.